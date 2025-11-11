A declared military crackdown has left some destruction at a major scam compound in Myanmar, satellite images show, but most buildings are still standing in pictures taken up to Sunday.

One expert said the images were evidence that military raids were limited in order to preserve the hugely profitable illicit industry, but highly publicized to imply meaningful action had been taken.

AFP analysis of satellite images of KK Park, one of the highest-profile scam centers in war-torn Myanmar's loosely governed border regions, showed recent damage to around 100 buildings.