At least eight people were killed and 20 injured on Monday when a car exploded near the historic Red Fort in India's capital, New Delhi, police said, a rare blast in the heavily guarded city of more than 30 million people.

Major train stations across India, the financial capital Mumbai and the state of Uttar Pradesh, which borders New Delhi, were all put on high alert, authorities said.

"All angles" were being investigated and security agencies would come to a conclusion soon, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah said.