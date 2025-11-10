As sectarian violence swept through Syria's southern Sweida province in July, the Sbeih family say they were taken by Druze gunmen and held in a school with other Bedouin tribe members. When their guards disappeared after three nights, they tried to escape.

Shots were fired, and the Bedouins scattered. Faisal Sbeih and his wife, Fasl, were separated. Three family members were killed, they said, including their 20-year-old daughter, Malak.

She had been due to marry the next day.