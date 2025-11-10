Democrats entered the U.S. government shutdown seeking to renew tax credits to stave off insurance premium price hikes and to show voters they have the stomach for hardball negotiations in President Donald Trump’s Washington.

As the record-long shutdown neared its end more than a month later, they failed to achieve either.

A group of eight Democrats on Sunday broke with the rest of their party and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to vote with Republicans to advance a bill to reopen the government on the impasse’s 40th day.