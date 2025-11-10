The BBC's boss and its head of news quit on Sunday following accusations of bias at the British broadcaster, including in the way it edited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The BBC had been under mounting pressure after an internal report by a former standards adviser was leaked to the Daily Telegraph newspaper which cited failings in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, transgender issues and a speech made by Trump.

Trump welcomed the departures, criticizing the two as "very dishonest people" after the BBC's flagship Panorama program edited two parts of one of his speeches together so he appeared to be encouraging the Capitol Hill riots of January 2021.