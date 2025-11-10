The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is making final preparations to host the Deaflympics, which is known as the Olympics for people with hearing difficulties and is starting on Saturday, such as conducting sign language lessons for its staff.

It aims to facilitate the management of the Deaflympics, in which some 3,000 athletes from over 70 countries and regions are slated to compete, by promoting understanding about people with hearing impairments through the lessons. The upcoming Deaflympics will be the first to be held in Japan.

Since Tokyo was selected in 2022 as the host city for the 2025 Deaflympics, set to run until Nov. 26, the metropolitan government has held sign language lessons for a total of 15 times for welfare department workers and employees involved in events related to the international sports competition. Instructors taught participants how to introduce themselves and explain specifics about sports.