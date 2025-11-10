Tokyo’s Board of Education has drafted guidelines aimed at protecting its teachers from irrational requests and abusive behavior from parents, from limiting the duration of meetings to having a lawyer handle complaints.

The measures come as teachers struggle to deal with the burden of so-called “monster parents" — parents who make irrational complaints that go beyond what is considered socially acceptable — which is overwhelming their workload.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education’s new guidelines, released last Thursday, include measures such as limiting the length of meetings between teachers and parents to 30 minutes on weekdays, or up to an hour under certain circumstances. The board notes that lengthy meetings can disrupt the day-to-day work that teachers must complete.