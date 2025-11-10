The private sector is ramping up safety measures amid record numbers of bear sightings this year, with convenience stores and delivery companies taking action to protect their employees and customers.

The FamilyMart convenience-store chain began screening warning messages on displays at around 10,000 stores nationwide on Monday. The 15-second clips urge staff to stop outdoor work such as cleaning if a bear is sighted nearby, and instruct customers to shelter in back rooms if necessary.

Some outlets in Hokkaido and the northern Tohoku region will also receive bear-repellent spray, and franchisees have been told to be careful with leaving trash outside and to gather local sighting information.