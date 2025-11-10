Just a few months ago, Yuichiro Tamaki and his Democratic Party for the People (DPP) found themselves in the political spotlight amid media speculation the opposition party could be part of the next ruling coalition government and that Tamaki might be the next prime minister.

But now, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party having formed a coalition with the Japan Innovation Party, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai, Tamaki and the DPP find themselves on the outside. Tamaki’s indecisiveness over whether to join the ruling parties is seen as having contributed to a drop in media polls and the leader now faces questions about whether his party can recover its popularity.

Media polls had previously shown the DPP’s support rate as being the highest among opposition parties. A September Yomiuri Shimbun poll showed the DPP’s support rate at 9%, above Sanseito’s 8%, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan’s (CDP) 5% and the JIP’s 2%.