Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has refused to back down following her controversial remarks Friday on the possibility of Japan becoming involved in a Taiwan contingency under certain circumstances, pushing the line further than any of her predecessors.

On Monday, she tried to soften the impact of the remarks, noting that she has “no intention” of changing the government’s official position.

“I gave a somewhat concrete answer while considering the worst-case scenario,” Takaichi told the Lower House Budget Committee on Monday, declining to backtrack on her remarks last week. “From now on, I’ll refrain from making explicit statements on specific scenarios.”