Mika Yokota, a former deputy governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, has become the first female governor of the prefecture after winning a gubernatorial election on Sunday.

Yokota, 54, ran in the election as an independent candidate endorsed by the Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and Komeito.

She defeated her two contenders, including Mayumi Inohara, a 64-year-old official from the Hiroshima branch of the New Japan Women’s Association who was backed by the Japanese Communist Party.

During the campaign, Yokota vowed to continue to develop the policy stance of outgoing Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki, 60, who is stepping down after serving four four-year terms.

She attracted voter support by highlighting her policies to build communities that appeal to young people and women, and to strengthen agricultural, forestry and fishery production.

Voter turnout came to 30.09%, down from 34.67% in the previous gubernatorial election.