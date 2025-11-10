The health ministry is beginning full-scale discussions on a proposal to review the public health insurance coverage of prescription medicines whose ingredients and effects are similar to over-the-counter drugs.

The move comes after suggestions that the increase in the country's medical expenditures may be attributed in part to the fact that such prescription medicines can be purchased at lower cost than OTC drugs. The ministry is weighing a plan to increase out-of-pocket payments for prescription medicines similar to OTC drugs while keeping a framework for prescriptions by doctors in place.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its new coalition partner Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai) and Komeito, now an opposition party, agreed in June to review the insurance coverage for such medicines, aiming to lower insurance premium payments for the working generation. The three-party agreement also called for ensuring necessary medical examinations and taking into consideration the burdens borne by patients with chronic diseases and low-income individuals.