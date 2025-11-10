Super typhoon Fung-Wong hit the Philippines’ northeast late on Sunday and is forecast to cause widespread damage and flooding rains across Luzon as it moves west.

Fung-Wong made landfall at 9:10 p.m. over Dinalungan, Aurora and was near Kasibu, Nueva Viscaya as of 11 p.m. local time, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. As much as 200 milliliters (7.9 inches) of rain may fall across a wide area causing floods and landslides, along with winds capable of ripping off roofs, toppling trees and sparking widespread power outages.

The storm’s winds reached with 185 kilometers per hour (115 miles per hour) winds and gusts of up to 230 kph, making it a Category 3 system on the US, five-step, Saffir-Simpson scale. Fung-Wong, locally known as Uwan, had already left two dead and prompted the evacuation of more than a million people as it approached the land mass.