The number of people confirmed dead after a boat carrying members of Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya community sank near the Thailand-Malaysia border rose to 11 on Monday, authorities said, with about 70 people believed to have been on board the capsized vessel.

The status of another boat carrying 230 passengers remained unclear, Malaysian authorities said, adding that 13 survivors had been found so far, mostly Rohingya. Thai authorities said they had recovered four bodies, including two children, adding to the seven found by Malaysia's maritime agency.

Facing violence at home in Myanmar and increasingly difficult living conditions in sprawling refugee camps in Bangladesh, Rohingya from both countries regularly attempt perilous journeys by sea, including to Malaysia and Indonesia.