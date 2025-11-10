Indonesia awarded the title of national hero on Monday to late President Suharto, who was forced out of office in 1998 by violent protests that ended a three-decade rule marred by accusations of mass human rights violations, corruption and nepotism.

The title was conferred in a ceremony overseen by President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, despite protests by pro-democracy activists and the families of those affected by the strongman's iron-fisted rule. Prabowo took office one year ago.

"A prominent figure from Central Java province, a hero of the struggle for independence, General Suharto stood out since the independence era," an announcer said as Prabowo handed the award to Suharto's daughter and son.