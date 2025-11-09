Kyiv was scrambling to turn lights and heating back on Sunday after Russian attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, with the state's power provider saying its generating capacity was reduced to "zero."

Moscow, which has escalated attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure in recent months, launched hundreds of drones at energy facilities across the country overnight into Saturday.

The attacks interrupted electricity, heat and water supplies in several cities, with state power firm Centerenergo warning its generating capacity "is down to zero."