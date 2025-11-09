U.S. President Donald Trump has been talking up the prospects of Saudi Arabia agreeing to normalize ties with Israel, but it is unlikely to happen when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits the White House this month.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia after decades of enmity could shake up the political and security landscape in the Middle East, potentially strengthening U.S. influence in the region.

Trump said last month that he hoped Saudi Arabia would "very soon" join other Muslim countries that signed the 2020 Abraham Accords normalizing ties with Israel.