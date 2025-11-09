Shunichi Suzuki, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said during a TV program on Sunday that it is difficult for all parties to agree on the issue of Lower House seats reduction during the current extraordinary Diet session that ends on Dec. 17.

"It will not be easy to complete discussions to gain understanding of all parties and factions and decide on the details before the end of the current Diet session," Suzuki said. The program was recorded on Thursday.

A coalition agreement signed by the LDP and Japan Innovation Party (JIP) last month states that the two parties will aim to submit and pass legislation during the extraordinary Diet session to cut the number of Diet members by 10%.