The mother of a Thai girl believed to have been forced into sex work at a massage parlor in Tokyo has been detained in Taiwan, sources have said.

According to Taiwan's immigration authorities, the mother arrived in September and has exceeded the permitted stay. Local police detained her in a separate case and handed her over to the immigration department.

The authorities plan to deport the mother but have not decided whether to send her to Thailand or Japan, where the case of the Thai girl is being investigated.