When a Chinese state television microphone recently caught China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia musing about the possibility of living to 150 and perhaps even forever, many reacted with anxious consternation.

But there has been no tut-tutting in the laboratory of Lonvi Biosciences, a longevity medicine startup in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. "Living to 150 is definitely realistic,” said Lyu Qinghua, the chief technology officer of the company, which has developed anti-aging pills based on a compound found in grapeseed extract. "In a few years, this will be the reality.”

He is skeptical about modern medicine defeating death entirely — something Putin said was possible with organ transplants — but he thinks that longevity science is advancing so fast even the seemingly impossible might come to pass.