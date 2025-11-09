Myanmar's military said Sunday that it was demolishing nearly 150 buildings in a crackdown on a notorious internet scam compound bordering Thailand — a compound which included a gym, a spa and a karaoke parlor.

Sprawling fraud factories have boomed in war-torn Myanmar's loosely governed border regions, housing workers targeting unsuspecting internet users with romance and business cons worth tens of billions of dollars annually.

Many workers are trafficked into the internet sweatshops, but others go willingly to the compounds which are often furnished with luxury amenities for criminal bosses and their high-earning staff.