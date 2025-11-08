James Watson — the Nobel laureate co-credited with the discovery of DNA's double-helix structure, but whose reputation was tainted by his repeated racist remarks — has died aged 97.

The eminent American biologist died Thursday in hospice care on Long Island in New York, said the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he was based for much of his career.

Watson went down as among the 20th century's most storied scientists for his 1953 discovery of the double helix, a breakthrough made with research partner Francis Crick.