The Kremlin on Friday dismissed speculation that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had fallen out of favor with Vladimir Putin after efforts to organize a summit between the Russian president and U.S. President Donald Trump were put on ice last month.
Lavrov, 75, a veteran Soviet-era diplomat known for his robust negotiating style, was absent from a big Kremlin meeting this week that he would typically attend, and Putin chose someone else to attend a G20 summit in South Africa later this month, a role that Lavrov has filled in the past.
For two weeks in a row the Foreign Ministry has also not disclosed Lavrov's travel plans and speaking engagements for the following week.
