Ukraine is fighting a rearguard action to prevent Russia from gaining its biggest victory in almost two years, an advance that also demonstrates the battlefield challenges facing Vladimir Putin’s army.

More than 300 Russian soldiers have entered the eastern city of Pokrovsk in an intense assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters Friday.

Ukraine rushed elite special forces groups to the city earlier this week to support regular army units engaged in house-to-house combat against Russian troops. Military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov personally oversaw the operation, according to a Telegram post from the Main Intelligence Directorate, an indicator of the urgency of the situation.