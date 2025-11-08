Denmark will ban the use of social media for children under the age of 15, the Danish government said on Friday, although parents will be allowed to give dispensation for youngsters down to the age of 13 to access certain platforms.

The move follows Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's call in her opening speech to parliament last month for social media restrictions for children due to concerns over youth mental health.

"The so-called social media thrive on stealing our children's time, childhood and well-being and we are putting a stop to that now," Digitalization Minister Caroline Stage Olsen said.

A majority of parties in parliament said they would back the plan ahead of a formal vote.

The platforms most used by children in Denmark include Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, the government said.

According to an analysis from the Danish competition and consumer authority from February this year, youngsters in the Nordic country spend on average 2 hours and 40 minutes every day on social media.

Denmark follows the likes of Australia, which last year imposed a ban on social media for children under 16.