The U.S. gathered intelligence last year that Israel’s military lawyers warned there was evidence that could support war crimes charges against Israel for its military campaign in Gaza — operations reliant on American-supplied weapons, five former U.S. officials said.

The previously unreported intelligence, described by the former officials as among the most startling shared with top U.S. policymakers during the war, pointed to doubts within the Israeli military about the legality of its tactics that contrasted sharply with Israel’s public stance defending its actions.

Two of the former U.S. officials said the material was not broadly circulated within the U.S. government until late in the administration of then-U.S.President Joe Biden, when it was disseminated more widely ahead of a congressional briefing in December 2024.