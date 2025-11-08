Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to revise the public servant remuneration law to cut the salaries of Cabinet members including herself during the ongoing extraordinary parliament session.

The government will hold a meeting of related ministers as early as Tuesday to confirm the suspension of additional allowances for the prime minister and Cabinet ministers, which are paid on top of lawmakers' salaries.

Takaichi apparently aims to demonstrate her commitment to reform by realizing her longstanding call to cut Cabinet ministers' salaries. The Liberal Democratic Party's new coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party — also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai — is also calling for reforms to reduce lawmakers' privileges.