North Korea's defense minister warned Saturday of more "offensive action" as Washington and Seoul criticized Pyongyang's latest ballistic missile launch.
North Korea's missile launch on Friday came just over a week after U.S. President Donald Trump — on a tour of the region — expressed interest in meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Pyongyang did not respond to the offer.
