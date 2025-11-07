New satellite imagery has detected activity "consistent with mass graves" in the Sudanese city of El-Fasher, Yale researchers said in a report released Thursday, more than a week after mass killings were reported in the area.

On Oct. 26, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), at war with Sudan's army for more than two years, seized control of the key Darfur city they had besieged for nearly 18 months.

Satellite imagery has since revealed evidence of door-to-door killings, mass graves, blood-stained areas, and bodies visible along an earthen berm — findings that match eyewitness accounts and videos posted online by the paramilitaries.