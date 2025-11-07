Which EU countries face the most pressure from migration? The question is proving deeply divisive as member states scramble to agree by the end of the year on how to redistribute at least 30,000 asylum seekers across the bloc.

The 27-nation European Union adopted a sweeping overhaul of its migration policies in 2024, soon to come into force.

A key element is a new "solidarity" system for managing asylum seekers, aimed at easing the burden on frontline countries such as Spain, Greece and Italy.