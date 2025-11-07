Prospects are swiftly fading on Capitol Hill for a deal this week to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history despite warnings of worsening flight disruptions and mounting concerns about food aid for low-income Americans.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday he was less optimistic about bipartisan negotiations in the Senate, where Democrats have demanded that Republicans address expiring health care subsidies in exchange for their votes to reopen the government.

Several Senate Democrats, including moderates in talks with Republicans to end the shutdown and more progressive colleagues who demanded that the party hold the line, met Thursday morning in Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office.