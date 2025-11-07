U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a resolution on Thursday that would have prevented U.S. President Donald Trump from attacking Venezuela without congressional authorization, a day after administration officials told lawmakers that Washington is not currently planning strikes on Venezuelan territory.

The Senate voted 51 to 49, largely along party lines, against a measure that would have brought the war powers resolution up for a vote.

Only two of Trump's fellow Republicans joined Democrats in backing the measure, in a show of the party's support for Trump's military buildup in the southern Caribbean after two months of deadly strikes against boats off Venezuela.