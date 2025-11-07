Nancy Pelosi, a towering figure in U.S. politics, a leading Trump foe and the first woman to serve as House of Representatives speaker, announced Thursday that she would step down after the next election.

Admired as a master strategist with a no-nonsense leadership style that delivered for her party, the 85-year-old Democrat shepherded historic legislation through Congress as she navigated America’s bitter partisan divide.

In later years, she was a fierce adversary of President Donald Trump, twice leading his impeachment and stunning Washington in 2020 when she ripped up a copy of his speech to Congress live on television.