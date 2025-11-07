A federal judge on Thursday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to fully fund food aid for 42 million low-income Americans this month, blocking its plan to only provide reduced benefits during the government shutdown.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell in Providence, Rhode Island accused the administration of withholding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, known as SNAP or food stamps, for “political reasons” as he ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund the program by Friday so people get 100% of their benefits.

“The evidence shows that people will go hungry, food pantries will be overburdened, and needless suffering will occur,” McConnell said during a virtual court hearing. “That’s what irreparable harm here means.”