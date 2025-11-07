“Black Box Diaries,” a 2024 documentary by Japanese journalist Shiori Ito that details her experience as a survivor of sexual assault, will premiere in Japan on Dec. 12, publicist Toei Advertising announced Thursday.

The film documents the events leading up to and after Ito accusing former TBS reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi of rape after they had dinner together in Tokyo in 2015. He denies the allegation.

Prosecutors decided not to indict Yamaguchi, citing insufficient evidence. Ito alleges that Yamaguchi’s connections to then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led to her case being shut down by the highest levels of the police.