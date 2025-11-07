The average cost of high school uniforms has risen by more than ¥10,000 ($65) from a year ago, according to a nationwide survey on educational expenses recently released by nongovernmental organization Save the Children Japan.

The increase highlights growing financial pressure on families as inflation pushes up the cost of sending children to school.

The online survey was conducted in August among applicants for the organization’s enrollment support program for this academic year. The program provides grants of ¥30,000 for each child entering junior high and ¥50,000 per child entering high school.