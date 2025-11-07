The number of people who decided to repair their homes damaged by last year’s earthquake and heavy rain that hit the Noto Peninsula is half that of those who opted to demolish their homes altogether, sources said Thursday.

Some 22,500 homes were completely or partially destroyed in the disasters in the northern part of the peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Residents filed applications for public funding to demolish 11,796 of such homes as of late October this year, while residents of 5,809 homes decided to apply for an emergency house repair program under which local governments cover part of the cost.