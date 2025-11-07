The government will put on display records showing that China had historically recognized the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture as islands outside its territory, sources said Thursday.
The Japanese-administered islets in the East China Sea are claimed by China.
Some of the records will be displayed on exhibition panels from Nov. 14 at the National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty in Tokyo.
