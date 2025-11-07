The government decided Friday to extend the deployment of Self-Defense Forces personnel in the Middle East for one year to deal with issues such as maritime piracy.

It extended the SDF's antipiracy mission in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia and its intelligence-gathering mission for ensuring the safety of ships in the wider Middle East region to Nov. 19 next year.

The government also extended the deployment of SDF members to the headquarters of the Multinational Force and Observers in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt until the end of November 2026.

"We will continue to contribute to the peace and stability of the international community through these activities," Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said during a news conference.