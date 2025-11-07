Climate change is intensifying storms and turbulence, posing growing risks to aviation safety and efficiency in mid-latitude countries including Japan, new research led by French scientists has found.

The researchers at the Laboratoire de Meteorologie Dynamique examined the effects of climate change on four major storms that significantly disrupted flights, including Typhoon Hinnamnor in August 2022, Japan’s 11th named storm of the season, which hit the country and South Korea particularly hard.

They analyzed the climate impact by comparing the storms to similar events in the past, using detailed historical data of weather and climate conditions recreated with computer simulations.