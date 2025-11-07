Nuclear-armed North Korea fired off a single short-range ballistic missile on Friday, Tokyo and Seoul said, with the missile apparently landing in waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

In brief remarks to reporters, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that the missile had landed outside Japan’s EEZ, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast.

The Defense Ministry in Tokyo said it had detected one ballistic missile, saying that it had been fired eastward from North Korea's western coast, traveling more than 450 km.