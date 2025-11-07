Police have arrested an elementary school teacher in Okayama Prefecture, marking the seventh and final arrest related to a group of teachers who allegedly shared voyeuristic videos of school girls on social media.

Arrested by the Aichi Prefectural Police on Thursday for allegedly violating the law banning child prostitution and child sexual abuse images was Mizuki Kai, 27, a teacher at a municipal elementary school in the Okayama city of Bizen.

He is suspected of possessing at his home the same day a video showing a girl changing clothes.

Kai, from the city of Okayama, admitted the allegation and told investigators that he could not dispose of the video because it was like a treasure, although he had been anxious about getting arrested someday, according to the police.

The suspect said he obtained the video on the internet. While admitting that he was a member of the group, Kai said he has never filmed such videos himself.

The group was allegedly created by 42-year-old Yuji Moriyama, a former elementary school teacher in Nagoya, in around August last year.

The suspects other than Kai worked at elementary and junior high schools in Hokkaido, Tokyo, Kanagawa and Aichi. They have already been indicted.