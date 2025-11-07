Vietnam was assessing the damage from Typhoon Kalmaegi on Friday after it made landfall earlier this week, with one death reported by state media and thousands evacuated from areas in the path of one of the world's deadliest cyclones this year.

The storm hit central Vietnam late on Thursday, uprooting trees, damaging homes and triggering power outages, before weakening as it moved inland. Authorities warned of continuing heavy rainfall of up to 200 millimeters in central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri.

"The wind is so, so strong, nothing can resist," Vu Van Hao, 48, said as he surveyed the shards of windows shattered by the storm in the lobby of a hotel in Gia Lai province.