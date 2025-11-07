When bank clerk Ren Yingxiao was looking for a honeymoon destination with her partner, they came across a scenic spot in the Xinjiang region that had it all — including a marriage registration office.

“So we thought, why not go there and get our marriage certificate as well?” the 30-year-old said about secluded Sayram Lake, where authorities are trying to attract young Chinese to tie the knot as part of a nationwide push to boost marriage rates and ease the country’s demographic crisis.

In May, China started allowing couples to get married anywhere in the country — instead of their place of residence — making the process more convenient and the event more special.