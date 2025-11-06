Control of the space domain will be crucial in any future conflict against a modern adversary, including in a potential war over Taiwan, the chief of the Canadian military's space division has said, as this enables joint forces to succeed in more traditional warfighting domains.

“In any major conflict against a high-end adversary, the first 72 hours will be fought in the space and cyber domains, so the ability to be decisive, responsive and resilient in these domains could potentially make the difference between winning or losing a war,” Brig. Gen. Christopher Horner, who is also commander of the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Force Space Component, told The Japan Times.

“From intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to communications, early-warning, weaponeering and precision targeting, so much of our technological warfighting advantage is enabled through the space domain that it becomes a moral obligation for space forces to have the ability to control that domain, as well as to protect and defend space-related infrastructure,” he said in a recent interview in Tokyo.