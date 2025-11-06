The National Police Agency on Thursday revised the rules of the National Public Safety Commission to allow riot police officers to cull wild bears with rifles amid a series of attacks on people across Japan.

The police are set to cull bears in Akita and Iwate prefectures, which have seen an increase in attacks on residents, with operations scheduled to begin on Nov. 13 when the revisions take effect.

The NPA will dispatch riot police officers to the two prefectures on Thursday to begin training.