A growing number of private-sector businesses are entering the space industry by launching small satellites, opening new frontiers across multiple fields but also giving rise to fresh challenges.

Decommissioned satellites are adding to hazardous orbital debris, while fragments from crafts that fail to burn up fully during reentry can reach Earth's surface.

A Japanese company is tackling both problems with Amorcell, a wood-derived material engineered to help satellites burn up completely in the atmosphere. By enabling full incineration, the material points to a more sustainable approach to satellite design.