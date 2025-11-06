The Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the operator of a private-room massage parlor in Bunkyo Ward, after he allegedly forced a 12-year-old Thai girl to perform sexual services for customers.

The suspect, 51-year-old Masayuki Hosono, from the city of Chofu, was taken into custody on suspicion of violating the Labor Standards Act, which prohibits the employment of children under 15. Police have not disclosed whether he has admitted to the charges.

According to investigators, the girl had been living with her sister and grandparents in northern Thailand. In late June, she traveled to Japan with her mother and was brought directly to the parlor.

Her mother then taught her how to perform sexual services that same day, and reportedly left the country the following day.

The girl, who does not speak Japanese, was made to live inside the premises and provide sexual services to customers.

Police are investigating the case as human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation of a child, and are examining whether brokers or organized groups played a role in bringing the girl to Japan.

During roughly one month at the establishment, the girl was abused by an estimated 60 customers, generating more than ¥600,000 ($3,896). The proceeds were sent to a bank account linked to an associate of the mother, according to investigators.

After leaving the shop in August, she worked at a similar establishment in another prefecture after being introduced by her mother. The case came to light in September when the girl sought help from the Tokyo Regional Immigration Services Bureau.

She has since been taken into protective care and is reportedly hoping to return to Thailand, saying she wants to reunite with her sister and grandparents again and attend school.

Translated by The Japan Times