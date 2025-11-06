Japan’s consumer watchdog is warning homeowners about a surge in solar panel inspections that claim to be “free” but are actually scams designed to trick victims into signing exploitative contracts.

The amount of detached houses equipped with solar panels has skyrocketed in recent years, reaching 11.7% nationwide in 2023, according to Environment Ministry figures, an increase that has created new targets for aggressive sales tactics.

The National Consumer Affairs Center said it handled 613 inquiries about these tactics in fiscal 2024, more than double the previous year’s 304.