The Metropolitan Police Department plans to create a system to document consultations using generative artificial intelligence to swiftly respond to stalking cases that may escalate into serious crimes, sources said Wednesday.

The MPD also plans to deploy autonomous drones to quickly assess the extent of damage in the event of a disaster.

The police department included related expenses in its budget request for the next fiscal year.

As the police deal with a large number of consultations on a daily basis, it takes time to sort through them and create corresponding documents. To improve operational efficiency, the MPD will introduce a system that uses generative AI to automatically transcribe consultation audio and generate summaries.

Using the time and personnel freed up by the system, the MPD plans to strengthen measures to protect people suffering from domestic violence and stalking.

Additionally, the MPD will aim to deploy drones to Niijima, a remote Tokyo island that is part of the Izu islands, which is expected to be hit by a large tsunami in the event of a Nankai Trough megaquake. The drones would automatically fly preprogramed routes and send images of disaster damage.

The MPD will also deploy four-legged robots to deal with suspicious objects. Until now, riot police officers from the bomb disposal team have handled such objects while holding special shields and wearing protective clothing.